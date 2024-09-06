Toronto International Film Festival is all about the movies — except when it’s about the fashion.

The TIFF red carpet is a great place for serious actors to show off their fashion sense, and the stars certainly brought their A-game to the 2024 event. While promoting The Substance on Thursday, September 5, costars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley even complemented each other in black-and-white looks.

Moore, 61, wore a menswear-inspired look from Thom Browne. She paired a white, collared blouse with a black tie, and her black maxi skirt was cinched at the waist with a cummerbund-like swath of black fabric. She topped off the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, black pointed-toe pumps and a sleek, straight hairdo.

Meanwhile, Qualley, 29, grabbed a leg-baring look from Chanel Couture. The actress teamed her black shorts with Chanel peep toe heels, opting to leave the drama on top with her dramatic cape coat that included a detailed bodice and dramatic black bows on her shoulders. She accessorized with another black bow in her hair as well as dainty diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

Scroll down to see all the most stylish stars on the TIFF red carpet: