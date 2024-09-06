Your account
Star Style

TIFF Red Carpet: Demi Moore, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and More of Stylish Stars Hit Toronto

By
TIFF Red Carpet Demi Moore and More of the Most Stylish Stars in Toronto
11
Getty Images (3)

Toronto International Film Festival is all about the movies — except when it’s about the fashion.

The TIFF red carpet is a great place for serious actors to show off their fashion sense, and the stars certainly brought their A-game to the 2024 event. While promoting The Substance on Thursday, September 5, costars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley even complemented each other in black-and-white looks.

Moore, 61, wore a menswear-inspired look from Thom Browne. She paired a white, collared blouse with a black tie, and her black maxi skirt was cinched at the waist with a cummerbund-like swath of black fabric. She topped off the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, black pointed-toe pumps and a sleek, straight hairdo.

Meanwhile, Qualley, 29, grabbed a leg-baring look from Chanel Couture. The actress teamed her black shorts with Chanel peep toe heels, opting to leave the drama on top with her dramatic cape coat that included a detailed bodice and dramatic black bows on her shoulders. She accessorized with another black bow in her hair as well as dainty diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

Scroll down to see all the most stylish stars on the TIFF red carpet:

