Orlando Bloom just shared a steamy response to his fiancée Katy Perry’s sex life confession on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I’ve cleaned the whole house,” Bloom, 47, commented on Perry’s Wednesday, September 4, Instagram post about her podcast interview, during which she confessed to host Alex Cooper that she is turned on by men who keep their homes nice and tidy.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d—k sucked,” Perry, 39, shared. “That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari … I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f–king dishes! I will suck your d–k! It’s that easy!”

Bloom’s reaction to the pop star’s comments had fans cracking up in the post’s comments section, with one Instagram user writing, “DEAD😭.” Another user joked that Bloom “is busy doing the dishes” while a third fan praised Bloom for knowing “how to make her happy.”

Related: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship A teenage dream! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s high-profile relationship, which started in January 2016, has included a dance-off, a nude paddleboarding session, a meeting with the pope and just about everything in between. The singer and the actor dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before briefly calling it quits. They were officially back […]

The couple began dating in 2016 before briefly calling it quits the following year. They eventually reunited in 2018, and Bloom popped the question to Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Perry revealed that she was pregnant with the pair’s first child in her March 2020 music video for “Never Worn White.” She gave birth to their daughter Daisy, now 3, that August. (Bloom also shares his son Flynn, 13, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

On Wednesday’s “Call Her Daddy” episode, Perry opened up about how her and Bloom’s year-long split helped them come back stronger than ever. “We weren’t really in it from day one,” she explained. “He was in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond.’” (Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer from 2012 to 2015.)

Perry noted that her life changed after she did some “real work” on herself while on a week-long retreat. “I would not be on this planet without that process and medication,” she shared.

It was after that experience that Perry reached out to Bloom while he was vacationing in the same place she was doing a show. “The more we do the work, the more we find the next level,” she told Cooper, 30, adding that she and Bloom go to couples therapy together. “And sometimes we get stuck, and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s go in to do the work and this is going to be annoying, and I don’t want to do it. We don’t have the time. I’m tired.’ But we’re gonna do it,” she said. “And then we find the next level. That’s why we’re continuing in the relationship.”

Related: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Best Parenting Quotes Over the Years Mom and dad! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially parents and they love gushing about their little one. The actor became a father in 2011 when he and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, welcomed their son, Flynn. While the pair split two years later, they continue to coparent. The model’s husband, Evan Spiegel, praised their […]

Perry made another NSFW comment about her partner during an Instagram Live earlier this year. When asked by a fan about Bloom’s “magic stick,” she responded, “Well, we’ve been together for a while. So, I guess he’s got the magic in him!”

The American Idol alum went on to note that what she truly loves is Bloom’s heart, telling her fans, “And he gave me my greatest gift ever, Daisy Dove.”