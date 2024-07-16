Katy Perry is sharing a NSFW confession about her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s relationship.

After a fan asked about the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s “magic stick” during an Instagram Live earlier in July, Perry, 39, had a cheeky response about their sex life.

“Well, we’ve been together for a while,” the “Firework” singer joked before singing a line from B.o.B’s 2010 hit “Magic,” adding, “So I guess he’s got the magic in him!”

The former American Idol judge – who left the singing competition series after its most recent season 22 – continued, “No, it’s really his heart. And he gave me my greatest gift ever, [daughter] Daisy Dove.”

Perry’s response shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as she and Bloom, 47, often flirt with each other on camera, social media and more. After uploading a series of sexy pictures via Instagram in February – where she donned yellow latex pants and a matching off-the-shoulder ruffled top – Bloom playfully told his longtime partner to “wear that home, babe.”

Bloom and Perry were first romantically linked in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” Perry said during an episode of Idol. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

The pair went Instagram official in May that year but split in February 2017. Despite their breakup, the duo remained friends for more than a year before making their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2018. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“It was very sweet,” Perry said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It was Valentine’s Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter. We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”

After announcing they were expecting their first baby together in March 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August that year. (Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 13 whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

In April, Perry opened up about creating new music inspired by her daughter and being a mother.

“What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for,” she told E! News in April. “Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love.”

Perry announced her long awaited sixth studio album, 143, earlier this month via Instagram, sharing that fans can hear her new music when the album – her first in four years – drops September 20.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said in a statement, per Variety.