Katy Perry Announces 1st New Album in 4 Years

Katy Perry is saying “I love you” to her fans with her new album.

Perry, 39, announced her sixth studio album, 143, will drop on September 20. “143. THE ALBUM. SEPTEMBER 20TH. PRE-ORDER NOW. KatyPerry.com,” Perry captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10.

Alongside the announcement, Perry shared the album’s artwork, which features her in an acrylic tank top and transparent skirt with her long locks flowing in a breeze.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said in a statement, per Variety.

The album title, 143, is code for “I love you.”

While fans will have to wait until September to consume the entire album, Perry revealed she’s dropping a single beforehand. The track, titled “Woman’s World,” will be released on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. ET, with an accompanying music video.

Perry’s 143 will come four years after she released Smile in August 2020. Perry previously teased her upcoming music and explained how her daughter, Daisy, has inspired her creatively. (Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed Daisy in August 2020.)

“What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for,” Perry told E! News in April. “Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love.”

Perry also gave a hint about her future career plans when she announced her departure from American Idol earlier this year following a seven-season run as a judge.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said during a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?”

Perry ultimately said an emotional goodbye to the ABC singing competition series during the May season 22 finale. Her replacement has yet to be announced.

While Perry hasn’t released new music in years, she has been keeping fans fed with her Las Vegas residency, titled Play. While celebrating the final show of the concert in November 2023, she gave a sweet shout-out to Daisy.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry told her daughter in front of the crowd, per fan footage. “You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here.”