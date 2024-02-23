Orlando Bloom still thinks Katy Perry is a firework — and he’s showing his fiancée some major PDA.

“Wear that home babe,” Bloom, 47, wrote via Perry’s Instagram comments section on Sunday, February 18.

In the post, Perry, 39, uploaded a series of sexy pictures where she donned yellow latex pants and a matching off-the-shoulder ruffled top. Perry posed in front of a lilac backdrop with her hair blowing in the wind, giving a seductive look to the camera.

The singer also shared snapshots teasing season 22 of American Idol, where she has been a judge since the show rebooted on ABC in 2018.

“If my hair is any indication… you might be blown away by this season’s talent, I know it sounds like a cliche but most cliches are true ok just watch,” she wrote in the caption.

Perry and Bloom first met in 2016. Although they called it quits briefly one year later, they rekindled their romance in February 2018. The following year, Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day.

While the duo had big plans for their nuptials, they were ultimately forced to postpone it two separate times. They first faced issues with the location of their wedding, and then in early 2020 had to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though their wedding plans were pushed back, the pair’s love has only grown stronger. In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Since then, the twosome haven’t tied the knot, but both Bloom and Perry have been keeping busy and supporting each other’s careers.

Earlier this month, Perry announced her next project wouldn’t involve American Idol as she will exit the show after season 22. “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview on February 12. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?”

However, just because she’s saying goodbye to the reality competition, that doesn’t mean she’s leaving the music industry behind.

“I love the show so much,” she explained. “But I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Perry will also be performing at the Rock in Rio Festival later this year.

“It’s really exciting,” she gushed of her upcoming September 20th performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. “It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans.”

Besides that, she hinted that she’s been working on a new album, saying she’s “been in the studio for a while.”