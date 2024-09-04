Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom weathered a couple of storms — including a brief split — before getting their happily ever after.

“We weren’t really in it from day one,” Perry, 39, recalled on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “He was in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond.’”

Perry explained that she had “yet to do some real work” on herself, while Bloom, 47, went to a weeklong retreat where he learned to “rewire all the bad habits” through physical activities.

“He went there, and then he came back and he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game with me anymore,” Perry recalled. “And I was like, ‘Hm.’ I was so used to this push-pull. … I was playing games because it was a dopamine hit. It was what I knew, and things like that.”

Perry and Bloom dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before they called it quits for nearly a year. While Perry and Bloom were separated, the pop star decided to give it a go at the retreat herself.

“Then I got the tools and spoke the same language. It changed my life, it saved my life,” Perry said. “I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process and medication.”

Perry explained that the process helped her “rewire how I think about myself” and connect her “head to my heart.” During their separation, Perry admitted that she and Bloom “kind of” spoke to each other.

When asked who initiated rekindling their romance, Perry explained that she was doing a show nearby where Bloom was on vacation, and she said, “I’ll pop over!”

The rest was history. Perry and Bloom were officially back together by February 2018, and he popped the question to her one year later.

While they were set to exchange vows in 2019, they had to postpone because of a problem with the location. They hit another roadblock in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid their changing nuptial plans, Perry revealed in March 2020 that she was expecting their first child. The pair welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

While they are still going strong, Perry admitted on Wednesday that the twosome go to couples therapy together.

“The more we do the work, the more we find the next level. And sometimes we get stuck, and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s go in to do the work and this is going to be annoying, and I don’t want to do it. We don’t have the time. I’m tired.’ But we’re gonna do it,” she said. “And then we find the next level. That’s why we’re continuing in the relationship.”