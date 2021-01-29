Sharing her story. April Love Geary opened up about “healing mentally” from her past abortion.

“I just knew it was the right thing to do so that’s what always kept me feeling OK about the decision or feeling good because it just wasn’t the right situation,” the model, 26, said on her Thursday, January 28, Instagram Story during a Q&A session. “The guy I was with wasn’t The One and I flew out to the state he was living in at the time to get it done. He had practice that morning for a sport he was playing so I had to drive myself to the abortion clinic and it was a whole s–tty situation.”

Geary, who now shares Mia, 2, Lola, 23 months, and Luca, 1 month, with Robin Thicke, went on to say that her ex drove her straight to the airport after the procedure. “So I did make the right decision because who does that after someone gets an abortion?” she asked. “Just drops them off at the airport like, ‘Oh, sorry.’”

While the California native said that the experience was “definitely hard” and she would find herself feeling “sad” at times, she “knew [she] made the right choice.”

Geary explained, “I knew I wouldn’t be able to provide a good life for this child. I knew that I would be by myself raising this child. It wasn’t the right time for me. I don’t regret it, I don’t really think about it often, only when people ask me questions about it. Therapy helped. Just kind of talked through that it was my decision. … I don’t feel like I made a mistake. I don’t feel ashamed of what I did. I had to do what was best for myself and what was gonna make me happy and make me feel OK with everything going on, my life in general, my mental health. This was the best decision and I’m glad I did it.”

Geary first opened up about her abortion in May 2019. “I’ve been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like, ‘How could you support abortion when you’re a mother yourself?’ so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 & 2019,” Geary captioned a postpartum photo via Instagram at the time. “I’m glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment.”

Milla Jovovich, Minka Kelly, Busy Philipps and other celebrities shared their abortion stories at the time, using the hashtag #YouKnowMe.