Ashanti is already soaking up every sweet moment with her and Nelly‘s first baby.

After news broke on Wednesday, August 21, that the 43-year-old singer gave birth to son Kareem Kenkaide, Ashanti opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her “amazing” first weeks of motherhood. When it comes to the little one’s name, Ashanti revealed it was Nelly who made the final call.

“His dad named him with a lot of pride,” she explained. “We were going back and forth for a long time on his name and he was very adamant. He was like, ‘This is what I want, I love this.'”

The unique moniker has a special meaning. “Kenkaide is my dad’s name and obviously my dad has only girls, so Nelly was just like, ‘I think that would be really dope,'” Ashanti gushed. “This was all his idea.”

Shedding more light on the “thoughtful” name, she pointed out that Kareem means generous, noble and dignified. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,'” she added.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in December 2023 that Ashanti was pregnant. She later revealed to Essence that she and Nelly were engaged, and Us confirmed in June that the couple secretly exchanged vows at the end of 2023. Ashanti gave birth on July 18.

While reflecting on her son’s arrival, Ashanti told ET that the moment came a little earlier than expected, forcing Nelly to “fly in last minute.”

“Just having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried,” she said. “It was just so emotional and so spiritual. Kind of having a vision of this moment for so long.”

She continued, “I always wanted children, I always wanted to get married. I didn’t know that I was going to spin the block and be with my ex from a long time ago.”

Kareem is already starting to resemble his famous parents. “He’s my twin,” Ashanti teased, though she confessed Kareem looked more like his dad at first — and still “sleeps exactly” like Nelly. “He has mannerisms and personality from both of us.”

Ashanti and Nelly initially dated on and off from 2003 to 2013. They fueled reconciliation rumors a decade later, with Nelly confirming in September 2023 that the pair were “cool” again.

“I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned,” he said on the “Boss Moves With Rasheeda” podcast at the time. “Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome didn’t want to “rush anything” after rekindling their connection. “A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” the insider added.