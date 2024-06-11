Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, made a rare red carpet appearance with all three kids.

The couple attended the Inside Out 2 premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Monday, June 10, in Hollywood, California, accompanied by daughters Jagger, 8, and Ziggy, 3. Bronx, 15, whom Simpson, 39, shares with ex-husband, Pete Wentz, was also at the event.

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 39, looked stylish in a white suit while Ross, 35, opted for a black blazer paired with a matching shirt and jeans. Jagger wore a white dress under a pink jacket complemented by tennis shoes, standing beside Ziggy, who rocked a khaki ensemble with black sneakers. Bronx, for his part, was spotted in a black hoodie paired with light beige sweatpants.

Simpson and Ross, who tied the knot in 2014, have been enjoying happy moments with their blended family lately.

In celebration of Mother’s Day last month, the ATL actor shared a carousel of photos via Instagram to show his appreciation for Simpson and her parenting.

“HAPPY MOTHERs Day @ashleesimpsonross !!!” Ross captioned the post alongside throwback snaps of himself with a pregnant Simpson and the three kids posing together. “You are LOVE !!!! and you are so LOVED!!! Thank you for making these amazing humans and beingthe amazing mother you are. 🖤🖤🖤 “

Ross has previously expressed confidence that Jagger and Ziggy will follow their parents’ footsteps and pursue careers in entertainment.

“They all can sing. They all can dance,” Evan gushed to E! News in 2023. “It’s a bit ridiculous. I think they’re all gonna be superstars.”

The actor added that they “love” watching their mother and Ross’ mother, Diana Ross, perform onstage, adding, “And even my 2-year-old already is in awe of her grandmother.”

Simpson, who divorced Wentz, 45, in 2011, has finally found middle ground with her ex-husband. In February, she opened up about raising her son with the Fall Out Boy member.

“Coparenting has for me been amazing,” Simpson explained on Olivia Allen and Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast. “Pete’s a great guy and [his girlfriend] Meagan [Camper’s] amazing and they also have two kids. I really won the coparenting lottery.”

She continued: “I feel like we also started [coparenting] when Bronx was two and a half so he didn’t know different. We used to have that three, four thing, you know the days that you have your kids? And I think maybe he was like 10, he was like, ‘No I want to do one week, one week.’ We kind of flow with that and it’s been like that for so long and that’s what works and we’re so easy with each other, we’re like, ‘You want to go on tour?’ It’s been a real flow and natural good thing.”