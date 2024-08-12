Ashlee Simpson shared some updates on her kids — including that her daughter Jagger wants to sing and how her son Bronx is almost ready to get his driver’s license.

“Jagger thinks she would like to be on stage,” Simpson, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her and her family’s new collaboration with Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) at The Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Friday, August 9. “She was like, ‘We were supposed to do this last year. You have to do it now.’ I was like, ‘We are doing it, girl!’ So she would like to sing a song with me and be on stage.”

Simpson shares daughter Jagger, 8, and son Ziggy, 3, with husband Evan Ross as well as son Bronx, 15, with her ex Pete Wentz.

While Jagger is still hoping she can collab with her mom one day, her son Bronx is focused on getting his driver’s license.

“It’s so exciting, and he’s such a great, cool, like old soul so I feel like he’s ready for 16, and he got his permit,” the singer shared with Us.

As Ashlee is watching her kids grow older, she has realized that “without even knowing it” her parenting style is a lot like her parents, Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson.

“I also go to my mom for advice too. I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, it was a long day, help me,’” she shared. “I feel like there’s different ways of parenting now, but you know, my mom is probably my best friend, so yeah, I like that and hope for that.”

Ashlee’s parents along with her husband’s mom, Diana Ross, have continued to show up for her kids.

“This summer, Jagger did a dance program at Debbie Allen [Academy], and they did The Wiz. … And her grandma [Diana] came and watched. It was a very proud, exciting moment,” Ashlee explained to Us.

Aside from raising her three kids, Ashlee has also been busy with her music after releasing the expanded edition of her album Autobiography for its 20th anniversary in July.

“I think it’s been so nice,” Ashlee explained, referencing the fan response to the extended album. “I feel like just kind of reliving that moment with my fans and that time, and it’s so fun at how things circulate and come back. And for me, l always listen to the ‘80s. And now I feel like I’m one of the older ones now, which is amazing and exciting. So it’s fun to kind of relive that with people.”

On top of it all, Ashlee and her family are teaming up with DSW to kick off the back to school season.

“I love DSW. I love the variety that they bring,” she explained. “I think it’s amazing. So having this partnership with them is very exciting for me and for my kids. So when you can make everyone happy with a good pair of shoes, and they can pick their style and color out, we love that.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner