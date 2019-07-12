



Making progress! Ashley Darby opened up about her struggles to breast-feed her baby boy, Dean, days after giving birth.

“I know I’ve been MIA,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 31, said on her Instagram Story on Friday, July 12, while holding her sleeping son. “I am really savoring this beautiful time with my son. It is everything and a bag of chips, honestly. … I wanted to share that I woke up the day after I got home from the hospital with severely engorged breasts that were painful rocks. I couldn’t really walk because they were so heavy in my chest. I started to feel really [disheartened] because baby wasn’t latching onto my hard nipples. I started feeling like a bad mom. I was crying, an emotional wreck.”

But after consulting a lactation expert, the reality star revealed that her breast-feeding efforts have improved. “I didn’t quite want to give up on not being able to share in breast-feeding with Dean,” the Bravo personality explained. “I called a lactation consultant … and I am literally about to cry because I was able to fully feed my son with my breast milk. She was able to help me replenish my breast milk and to get rid of these hard lumps that are milk in my breasts. And Dean ate to satisfaction. I am just the happiest gal ever.”

The former Miss District of Columbia announced on Sunday, July 7, that she and her husband, Michael Darby, welcomed their first child.

“I never thought this day would come,” the new mom captioned her Instagram reveal. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

She and Michael, 59, tied the knot in 2015.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!