Family affair! Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti is living with her parents ahead of her and Jared Haibon’s son Dawson’s arrival.

“We made this decision, [but] it was mostly my decision,” the Bachelor alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, after revealing their baby boy’s name via Amazon Live. “[Jared] just wanted me to be comfortable. But I always just thought, ‘I want to deliver at the hospital that my dad’s worked at for almost three decades.’”

The Virginia native noted that the hospital feels “comfortable” since she’s “volunteered” and “done so many school projects” there over the years.

“I wanted to be somewhere where I was the most comfortable, especially since I’m, like, legitimately terrified of birth and always have been,” the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost said. “Some people are, like, excited about experiencing it and I am just the opposite. It is crazy.”

When the Bachelor in Paradise alums chose their hospital, the former reality stars did not know that Haibon, also 33, would be running Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge, which the pair opened in December 2021.

“We hadn’t officially signed any lease at that point,” the expectant star explained to Us. “This was not ideal … but he’s gonna fly in at least every 10 days.”

When Iaconetti noted that she isn’t “worried about him being [around] for the actual birth,” Haibon chimed in, “I will run through heaven and hell to make sure I’m there.”

The former ABC personalities announced in July 2021 that their first child was on the way, revealing the little one’s sex the following month with another Amazon Live.

Iaconetti is now 36 weeks along and doesn’t have “much of a [birth] plan,” explaining to Us, “You never know how it’s gonna go. My plan is just to make sure I get an epidural. My dad’s an anesthesiologist. It shouldn’t be an issue.”

Along with Dawson’s name inspiration, the Bachelor Nation membersrevealed their registry on Tuesday. “Putting things together physically in front of the audience using Amazon items [is fun],” Iaconetti gushed to Us. “He was putting together a crib and a car seat and stuff like that.”

