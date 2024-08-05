For Ashley Iaconetti, giving birth to her newborn son, Hayden, was a cakewalk.

“It was actually easier than the first. I had two great deliveries and this one could not have been done better,” Iaconetti, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 5, while promoting her partnership with Grubhub for its Special Delivery campaign. “Like, I basically didn’t feel pain. I felt pressure and really [no] pain.”

Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon welcomed Hayden in July. The couple, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, are also the proud parents of son Dawson, who was born in January 2022.

“With Dawson, I probably felt pain for like an hour —going from triage to the delivery room and waiting for the epidural for a little bit,” she reflected. “[This time], I was induced and it was just kind of like a doctor’s appointment. It was awesome.”

When it came time to give birth to Hayden, Iaconetti decided to get an epidural before her contractions began since her labor was induced. To induce labor, she received Pitocin, which is a synthetic version of oxytocin that stimulates the uterine muscles and causes contractions, according to WebMD.

“So from the time that they put the Pitocin in, it was probably five hours till he came out. And we just kind of relaxed,” the Bachelor Nation alum explained. “I watched The Kardashians and it was on my phone and Jared was reading a book and taking a nap. It was a pretty chill experience. I really wish that every woman had this experience that I had.”

Iaconetti shared that if women find themselves getting induced, getting the epidural first before the inducement medication is a game changer.

“If the epidural is the kind of thing you want and for some reason and if you are being induced, you ask for that epidural before they put the Pitocin in,” she explained. “You don’t have to feel anything. It is the best.”

After giving birth, Iaconetti celebrated Hayden’s birth with a sushi delivery.

“Jared’s like, ‘What in the world? You got like a whole boat for yourself’ and I really pretty much finished it myself,” she joked of her first post-birth meal. “Spicy tuna is by far my favorite. And then anything that’s like a volcano roll, so like kind of spice, you know, with stuff on top of it and like lots of spice mayo.”

Iaconetti has teamed up with Grubhub which is currently running a special promotion for moms who will be delivering their babies soon.

“Post-delivery delivery is so delicious. [Grubhub is] doing [a] $20 credit to moms that are delivering soon,” she told Us. “If you are delivering soon you can go to GrubhubSpecialDelivery.com and then you register for your credit.”

New codes are available every Wednesday at 12 PM ET throughout August, which is peak baby delivery month in the United States.

With reporting by Travis Cronin