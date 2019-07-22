



Baby bump alert! Audrey Roloff showed off her budding belly in a black bikini three weeks after her pregnancy announcement.

“Took a little break from the [Young Living] convention yesterday to celebrate my birthday on the lake,” the Little People, Big World alum, 28, captioned a Saturday, July 20, Instagram upload. “Last minute pontoon boat rental = great decision. Thank you all for the birthday texts, messages, and love. I’m grateful for the life I’ve lived this past year, all that I’ve learned, friendships I’ve made, and moments made memories with people I love. Bring on 28!”

In the sweet shots with her friends, the former reality star smiled on a boat in a black bathing suit and matching hat.

Her husband, Jeremy Roloff, wished her a happy birthday that same day with a sweet social media tribute. “I have never met a more hardworking, passionate, and loving person,” he wrote. “I’m thankful God made us teammates and I love doing life with you. Here’s cheers to the story we’re writing!”

The pair announced earlier this month that they are expecting their second child together after welcoming their daughter, Ember, now 22 months, in September 2017.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” the pregnant star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

This baby news came three months after the A Love Letter Life authors told Us Weekly exclusively that they had plans to add another baby to their brood.

“We do want to have more kids,” Audrey told Us at the time. “We’ve always wanted to have a big family. … We don’t put a timeline or a number on it, but Lord willing, we definitely want to have more kids and we’ll take them one at a time.”

Us exclusively confirmed in 2016 that the former TLC personalities tied the knot. They wed at the groom’s family farm in Oregon after three years of dating.

