A mini Bachelor Nation member! Ben Zorn’s fiancée, Stacy Santilena, gave birth to their first child on Valentine’s Day, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The couple’s son, Logan Thomas, was born at 6:41 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, weighing 7.9 lbs and 19 inches long. “Baby boy and Mama are doing great,” Zorn told Us exclusively as he shared a pic with his baby boy. “We were so excited to bring this little boy into the world on Valentine’s Day! We’re beginning to adjust to our new normal and realizing teamwork is everything!”

“Since we couldn’t get married we decided to have a baby instead and keep our life moving forward!” he added. “Wedding is still planned for this summer!”

The Bachelorette alum, 31, revealed their pregnancy news in July on what would have been their wedding day. “We decided to make this day special nonetheless,” the Austria native wrote via Instagram at the time. “When we decided to postpone our wedding [amid the coronavirus pandemic], we talked about the future and how this would effect [sic] it. Naturally we started talking about a family. … Long story short, out of some miracle (or powerful swimmers) we started trying and got pregnant on the first try! WE ARE EXPECTING!”

The former reality star went on to write that he was “terrified and excited,” and Santilena opened up about her similar “mixed emotions.”

The dental hygienist explained, “We get to bring a little baby in to this world February 2021 and love on it for the rest of our lives! Something I never, ever thought was possible for me!” The then-pregnant star added that she had “low ovarian function” and had written “off being a mom for years.”

The following month, the couple shared the sex of their baby-to-be with blue powder cannons. “All my close friends have girls so it’s going to be a lot of learning on my end, but I couldn’t be more excited to have my boy,” the former ABC personality wrote via Instagram in August. “I would’ve been happy either way, but I’m so pumped to be raising a young man. I can’t wait to share all life’s amazing things with this little guy!”

Santilena added with a post of her own that she was “team girl,” writing, “Don’t let the palm to the face fool you. We are so freakin excited to bring the cutest little boy in to the world come February 2021!”

She and the Bachelor in Paradise alum continued to document Santilena’s baby bump progress over the course of her pregnancy, from a September hike with their dogs to an October date night.

The couple started dating in September 2017 and got engaged two years later.

With reporting by Diana Cooper