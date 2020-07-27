Baby on board! The Bachelorette alum Ben Zorn’s fiancée, Stacy Santilena, is pregnant with their first child.

“Today was supposed to be our wedding day… But we decided to make this day special nonetheless,” Zorn, 31, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 25, alongside photos of himself placing his hand on Santilena’s baby bump as his dog Zeus wears a “Promoted to Big Brother” sign.

“When we decided to postpone our wedding we talked about the future and how this would effect [sic] it. Naturally we started talking about a family. I’ve always known I wanted to be a dad but didn’t know when I would be ready,” the former reality star continued. “Several doctors told Stacy based off certain health factors it was going to be extremely difficult for her to get pregnant, and the chances would continue to drop the more time went by. Long story short… out of some miracle (or powerful swimmers 😉 we started trying and got pregnant on the first try! WE ARE EXPECTING!”

Zorn admitted that the couple are “terrified and excited at the same time,” telling fans that they are “not gonna let” the novel coronavirus “stop [us] from moving forward.”

He added, “I’m so excited to be having a baby with the love of my life and I know she’s going to be the best mom! Our fur babies are gonna be in for a rude awakening but I’m sure they will be great as well. Cheers to some good news in 2020 and a positive outlook on 2021! We’re excited to share this all with the world, it’s gonna be one hell of a ride! PS. Open to any and all advice haha.”

Santilena, for her part, wrote on her Instagram page that she had “mixed emotions” on what would have been their wedding day. (The pair postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“But today we get to share even more exciting news with everyone! We get to bring a little baby in to this world February 2021 and love on it for the rest of our lives! Something I never, ever thought was possible for me!” she wrote, noting that she “wrote off being a mom for years” due to her “low ovarian function.”

Santilena continued, “When COVID-19 happened and we decided to push our wedding back a full year, @benzornlife looked at me with those baby fever eyes and I couldn’t say no. Waiting another year to try would lessen whatever chance we had, even more. … We finally decided to give it a go in May. Ben and I were pregnant by June. First. Dang. Try! I’m still in shock and still don’t believe this is really happening.”

She concluded her post by saying she “can’t wait to have baby Z apart of our wedding next year.”

Zorn and Santilena started dating in September 2017 and got engaged in August 2019. The personal trainer previously competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015 and season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise two years later.