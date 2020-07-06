Growing leaps and bounds! Emily Maynard’s 15-year-old daughter, Ricki, looked all grown up in a new photo with the Bachelorette alum.

The former reality star posted a Sunday, July 5, Instagram picture of her family celebrating the 4th of July, featuring husband Tyler Johnson and their three sons, Jennings, 4, Gibson, 3, and Gatlin, 2. Maynard’s daughter with her former fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, stood to the side with their dog.

“Omg Ricki is an adult I feel old,” Bachelor alum Keltie Knight commented on the social media upload.

Maynard was pregnant with her daughter in 2004 when Hendrick died in an airplane accident at 24 years old. Ricki was born the following year.

“April 2nd used to be a day of sadness for me, as it’s the birthday of Ricki’s dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on,” the West Virginia native wrote via Instagram in 2018. “But because of God’s redemptive love, I’m able to celebrate on this day again. On our first date when Tyler told me his birthday I felt in that moment, as crazy as it sounds, God sitting in Heaven smiling at me.”

The former ABC personality went on to write, “Now, 5 years later, he is absolutely nothing short of the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. Tyler, to try to put into words how special you are would be a disservice to you, but I hope you never doubt how much joy and love you bring into all of our lives. I pray every day our kids will have your heart. And looks. I love you to all the stars and back.”

The I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption and True Love author married Johnson in 2014. Prior to their relationship, she was engaged to Bachelorette contestant Jef Holm and former Bachelor Brad Womack.