Bachelor alum Madison Prewett announced she’s pregnant with her and husband Grant Michael Troutt‘s first baby.

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!!” the 28-year-old captioned an Instagram reveal on Sunday, August 18, sharing a handful of maternity shoot photos. “Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you 🤍🥹.”

In the pics, Prewett and Troutt, also 28, wore all white as they held up sonogram images and smiled for the camera. Prewett cradled her bump in a long flowing dress while posing in a field with her husband.

Fans and fellow Bachelor Nation members celebrated the couple’s milestone in the comments section. “🥹🥹🥹CONGRATS !!! Best mama loading…❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Natasha Parker gushed, while Raven Gates added, “Eeeekkkkkk!!!!! Congrats to you both!! I’m so so happy for you! 🥲 ❤️🥰.”

Several women who starred alongside Prewett on Peter Weber‘s season 24 of The Bachelor sent the pair their love, including Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan. “So beautiful 🤍 congratulations you two !!” Fuller wrote, as Flanagan noted, “Congratulations momma! I’m so excited for both of you!! ❤️❤️.”

Former costar Hannah Ann Sluss gushed, “Congratulations beautiful 💕💕💕.”

Prewett made her Bachelor Nation debut in January 2020 while vying for Weber’s heart. She ended the season as the runner-up, ultimately sending herself home when she and Weber didn’t see eye-to-eye about religious beliefs. Sluss earned the pilot’s final rose, but the pair weren’t engaged for long. During the After the Final Rose special in March 2020, it was revealed that Weber and Sluss broke up because he still had feelings for Prewett. The twosome gave their relationship another chance but split for good days after the finale aired.

Prewett went Instagram official with Troutt in May 2022, teasing in the caption, “So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town.”

Troutt, meanwhile, gushed that he had “never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty” and praised Prewett’s commitment to her faith. “You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Two months later, the pair revealed they were engaged. They tied the knot in Dallas in October 2022. The couple previously declared that they were waiting to have sex until they were married.

“I think for me, the decision was made when I was really young, but then I had to almost reassess it a few times,” Prewett explained on the “YTH Nation Podcast” in August 2022. “When you get to college and you’re by yourself and you don’t have your parents around you, you have all the free time [and] you have the empty dorm room, that’s where the real pressures hit.”

In social media footage shared from the pair’s wedding day, Prewett could be heard saying, “I’m having sex for the first time tonight!” as her guests cheered.