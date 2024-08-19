Your account
Celebrity Moms

Bachelor’s Madi Prewett Waited 1 Week to Tell Husband Grant Troutt About Pregnancy

By
Grant Troutt and Madison Prewett. Courtesy of Madison Prewett/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett waited one week to tell husband Grant Troutt that she was pregnant with their first child.

“All week — you just were so emotional that week,” Grant, 28, recalled on the Monday, August 19, episode of his wife’s “Stay True with Madison Prewett Troutt” podcast. “And I remember she would be like, ‘You’re such a good man and such a good husband,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Dude, my wife loves me. I’m crushing it right now.’”

Prewett, also 28, shared that the couple had only just started “trying” for a baby by the time she learned she was pregnant. The Texas-based couple, who tied the knot in October 2022, announced their pregnancy via Instagram on Sunday, August 18.

“We said we don’t wanna put any pressure on it, we don’t know what this journey’s gonna look like,” Prewett said on the podcast. “Again, we didn’t want to just expect that we were gonna be able to get pregnant. We’ve walked our friends through a lot of really hard things.”

While the spouses said they were “very surrendered” and “had hope” that Prewett might become pregnant, the positive test was still a surprise, and she added the couple had not been trying “hardcore” for a pregnancy. “There was nothing in my mind that even for a second was like, ‘This could be pregnant,’” she said of taking the pregnancy test. “I don’t know why my mind just didn’t even go there.”

Feature Bachelor Madison Prewett Is Pregnant Expecting 1st Baby With Husband Grant Troutt Megan Kay Photography
Megan Kay Photography

Prewett explained that she was “shaking” when she learned that she was pregnant. “But I’m thinking, ‘I can’t tell Grant yet because this is his last week of work,’” she said. Troutt previously worked as a Youth Minister at Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.

“So I’m like, in my mind, thinking, ‘Okay, I’ve gotta just keep it cool, I’ve gotta show up at church, and just focus on serving [Grant] this whole week,” she continued. “And what I’ll do is I’ll order a really cute little gift to present him with when I tell him that we’re pregnant. That’ll take some days to get in anyways and so, it’s all gonna work out.’”

She added, “I got to take that time during the week to just pray and process with Jesus and, of course, I wish I could’ve told Grant a little sooner but it worked out.”

For Grant, the surprise turned out to be well worth the wait. “The first thing I see is this wooden frame and it says, ‘We’re having a baby,’” he recalled of the moment Prewett told him she was expecting. “And I look down and it’s the pregnancy test, and it says ‘pregnant,’ and then right next to that is this little baby Jordan shoe, and behind the Jordan shoe is the same type of shoe but my size.”

“I could not believe what I was seeing,” he continued. “It was one of the most surreal moments of my life.” He added, “It was so special.”

Prewett made her Bachelor Nation debut during Peter Weber’s season in January 2020 but ultimately sent herself home as the runner-up because she and Weber did not hold the same religious beliefs.

