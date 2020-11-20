The magic number! Melissa Rycroft and her husband, Tye Strickland, are all set with their three kids.

“The problem is, we’re so far out of the newborn stage now,” the Bachelor alum, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly about baby No. 4 on Wednesday, November 18, while promoting Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team’s 15th season. “My youngest is four, and he’s the oldest baby that I’ve ever had in the house. I’m like, I don’t know if I could go back to the sleepless nights and the bassinet and the baby carrier.”

The Texas native went on to say, “It’s kind of gotten to a point where they’re all kind of self-sufficient. They can play in the playroom, and I’m not worried about somebody dying. You know, life is good. … I put a decade of my life into that period. And now I’ve earned the reward.”

The Bachelor Nation member noted, however, that Strickland would be on board with having a fourth child “tomorrow.”

She and the insurance agent got engaged in July 2009 and tied the knot six months later in Mexico. The couple welcomed Ava, now 9, in 2011, followed by Beckett, 6, and Cayson, 4, in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The Dancing With the Stars alum gushed in 2015 about the bond that her eldest two children had formed. “They’re starting to form a relationship, it’s cute,” the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader exclusively told Us at the time. “They’ll go into the playroom and I’ll just hear Ava talking to [Beckett] and they’re kind of in their own make-believe world. It’s fun.”

Rycroft competed for Jason Mesnick’s heart on season 13 of The Bachelor in 2009. The Ohio native, 44, ended their engagement during the live taping of the After the Final Rose special for runner-up Molly Malaney. Mesnick and the former department store buyer, 35, are now married with two kids.

Season 15 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team premieres on CMT Tuesday, November 24, at 10 p.m. ET. The series will simulcast on MTV.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi