Michelle Money described her daughter Brielle’s injuries on Monday, March 30, following “a terrible skateboarding accident” that left the 15-year-old “in the ICU on life support.”

“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” the Bachelor alum, 39, captioned a photo of her daughter in the hospital. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please, I am asking for prayers. … She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum went on to write that parents should “always” make their children wear helmets. “EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK,” Money captioned the social media upload. “Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful.”

The Utah native, who shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Ryan Money, added, “Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through.”

The former reality star competed for Brad Womack‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelor. She went on to join the Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise casts.

In July 2016, Michelle revealed she placed a son for adoption as a teenager.

“I was really consumed with trying to prove myself to everyone and caring a lot about what people thought of me. I lost myself in that for a long time really trying to overcompensate from this mistake that I made,” the former hair stylist told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s taken a lot for me to get here. It doesn’t happen overnight where you get to where you can feel so confident in the decisions you’ve made in life and the trials that you’ve gone through.”

Michelle told Brielle about her son when she was 9 — and the little one was “really sweet” to her mom.

“She helped me feel so much more comfortable talking about it,” the former ABC personality explained to Us. “I really owe it to her. She helped me feel so good about it all and encouraged me to talk openly about it. I have my daughter who is the love of my life and am hopeful that at some point I will have my son in my life as well!”