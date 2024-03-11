Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Hightower gave birth to her first baby, a son named Beau, with San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner.

Warner, 27, and Hightower, 28, welcomed their first child via C-section on Thursday, March 7.

They announced the news in a statement to People on Monday, March 11: “Sydney’s surgery went well. He’s a healthy boy! We’re over the moon and can’t wait to get home from the hospital and start our new life.”

The couple, who married in June 2022, announced Hightower’s pregnancy one year later. “Baby Warner arriving March 2024 🤍,” read the caption of an October 2023 Instagram post.

Shortly before giving birth, Hightower revealed that she wouldn’t miss the chance to watch her husband play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas despite being 35 weeks pregnant.

“I have gotten the clear from my doctor, so from a medical standpoint, I feel good,” she wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A in January. “From [a] personal standpoint, I’m just gonna have to pace myself because these days I’m slowing down. A LOT. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. We are so excited.”

Warner and his teammates qualified for the Super Bowl after beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

“It’s so crazy that we are headed to the Super Bowl and I’m pregnant with our first child,” Hightower gushed via her Instagram Story. “It’s honestly a fairy tale! I can’t believe I’m gonna be able to look back on this year and remember all these memories and know that we get to tell our baby boy about them!”

She continued, “And he’s already a part of these huge moments. It’s just incredible. We’re very blessed.”

In a separate post, Hightower joked that she “purchased” her look for the big game “about two hours” prior. “I’m literally buying one thing and if it doesn’t work when it comes in then it is what it is. I hate buying new clothes this [pregnancy],” she added. “It’s THE worst.”

While Hightower was excited to cheer on Warner and the 49ers at the Super Bowl, she was hopeful that she wouldn’t end up going into preterm labor.

“The only plan I have is to keep him safely inside the womb until we land back in San Fran,” she quipped in her post, describing how she had been feeling. “Things have been moving FAST ever since [the 49ers won the NFC Championship]. So much going on but, so excited and so thankful. A tad overwhelming … but we are soaking it all up!”