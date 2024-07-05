Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco and husband Nick Wehby have welcomed their first baby.

“Our girl is here! Remy Lee Wehby ❤️ (pronounced Ray-Mee) named after our two grandmas that we believe played a part in bringing us together,” Lotuaco, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 5. “She was born 7/4/24 and will always get fireworks on her birthday 🥰.”

In the announcement, Lotuaco shared one solo shot of her daughter lying down while wearing a pastel onesie with rainbows on it. In the second snap, Lotuaco and Wehby posed for the camera smiling as the former reality star held her newborn.

Earlier this year, Lotuaco shared that she and Wehby, who tied the knot in May 2023, were expecting their first child.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

“New year, new addition! Baby Wehby coming this summer 🥰,” she captioned a series of pics from the couple’s maternity photoshoot back in January.

Before finding The One in Wehby, Lotuaco competed for the heart of Colton Underwood during his season of The Bachelor in 2019. After Lotuaco exited the show, she returned to the franchise in an attempt to find love on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. She and Mike Johnson had a brief romance on the beach. Johnson ultimately ended things, claiming their “connection was just not there whatsoever.”

While Lotuaco didn’t find love during her reality TV stints, it did help her lead the path toward Wehby, whom she met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He watched The Bachelor because his mom got him to start watching and then eventually Paradise because he knew I’d be on it,” the former NBA dancer exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in June 2020. “[I] don’t know how I piqued his interest, but I’m very happy I did!”

Lotuaco told Us that Wehby reached out to her via social media after watching her season. The pair “started talking at the beginning of quarantine over DMs, then text and eventually FaceTime.”

After talking on the phone for three months, Lotuaco decided to fly to Ohio to meet Wehby face-to-face.

“He drove me back to Virginia so I wouldn’t have to come from a plane straight to my parents’ house, where I’ve been quarantining,” she explained to Us. “It was a little scary seeing if we’d have the same connection in real life, but luckily it was even better in person!”

Lotuaco and Wehby made their relationship official in June 2020 and got engaged the following year.

“One and DONE! 💍 I love you forever @njw_0401 🤍,” Lotuaco wrote alongside a few sweet shots of her and Wehby.