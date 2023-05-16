Congratulations to the happy couple! Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco is married to Nick Wehby after three years together.

“I’ll never be over it! Prepare to be spammed 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️ Thank you to everyone who made our dream wedding possible!” Lotuaco captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 15, which included several photos from the wedding ceremony.

Wehby, for his part, wrote via Instagram, “I actually don’t know what to say. I’d love to come up with something funny to say but I’m at a loss. Thank you to everyone who made the journey, and even those who couldn’t, we still felt you.”

The pair got engaged in December 2021, sharing the exciting news via Instagram.

“One and DONE! 💍 I love you forever @njw_0401 🤍,” Lotuaco wrote alongside a few sweet shots of the duo — including one of her dazzling Tacori engagement ring.

Lotuaco appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. After being sent home by then-lead Colton Underwood, the dancer gave the ABC reality franchise a second chance and joined season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. She was briefly linked to Mike Johnson while on the beach, but he ultimately ended things and claimed their “connection was just not there whatsoever.”

While Lotuaco didn’t find love on TV, her journey led her to spark a romance with her now-husband, whom she met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He watched The Bachelor because his mom got him to start watching and then eventually Paradise because he knew I’d be on it,” she exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in June 2020. “[I] don’t know how I piqued his interest, but I’m very happy I did!”

After seeing the Virginia native make her primetime debut, Wehby reached out and they “started talking at the beginning of quarantine over DMs, then text and eventually FaceTime,” she told Us.

The “Good Bad Behavior” podcast cohost went to serious lengths to spend time with her beau — even flying to Ohio to see him in person for the first time after talking over the phone for three months.

“He drove me back to Virginia so I wouldn’t have to come from a plane straight to my parents’ house, where I’ve been quarantining,” she explained to Us. “It was a little scary seeing if we’d have the same connection in real life, but luckily it was even better in person!”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020, with the model sharing a series of photos of the account manager on the beach. “2020 ain’t all bad,” she gushed in the caption.

The professional dancer knew he was something special from the start of their relationship. “He has incredible character. He’s honest, loyal and wears his heart on his sleeve,” she told Us at the time. “He makes me laugh a ton and gets me to open up more and truly be myself.”