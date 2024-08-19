Barry Keoghan Shares Rare Photo of Mini-Me Son Brando

Like father, like son!

Barry Keoghan shared a rare photo of his son Brando, 2, as the pair spent some quality time together over the weekend.

“He’s more of a charmer than i am. Our wee Brando ☘️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴,” Keoghan, 31, captioned a selfie shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 18.

The Saltburn star, who shares Brando with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, appears to have passed his striking light blue eyes on to his little one.

“Has your eyes,” commented actress Michelle Pfeiffer. “Omg he has your eyes,” another fan agreed.

Brando was born while Keoghan was filming Saltburn, he shared in an interview with GQ in January.

“They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings — boom,” he recalled.

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say — yeah,” the Oscar nominee added.

In the same interview, Keoghan also shared that he named his little one after the legendary actor, Marlon Brando. “Brando Keoghan. Imagine that, for a name! I set him up. Brando Keoghan, piano player!” he quipped. “I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah — for a first name I thought it was quite cool. To have Brando in your name — feckin’ hell, man! He’s got a lot to live up to, that kid.”

“But he’ll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and that rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He’ll have a motorbike when he’s 12, I think,” the actor added.

Keoghan, who is dating pop star Sabrina Carpenter, 25, recently appeared to dismiss rumors of a breakup with the “Espresso” singer.

After a report surfaced claiming Keoghan had broken up with Carpenter, the Banshees of Inisherin star seemingly shut down the speculation when he liked his girlfriend’s latest Instagram post on Friday, August 16.

Keoghan, 31, showed his support for Carpenter’s message to fans as she counted down to the release of her new album.

“Officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “Made a limited edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called ‘Needless to Say.’ pre-order now while u can 💋.”