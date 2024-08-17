Please, please, please don’t pay too much attention to the breakup rumors.

After a report surfaced claiming Barry Keoghan had broken up with Sabrina Carpenter, the Saltburn star seemingly shut down any speculation when he liked his girlfriend’s latest Instagram post on Friday, August 16.

Keoghan, 31, showed his support for Carpenter’s message to fans as she counted down to the release of her new album.

“Officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “Made a limited edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called ‘Needless to Say.’ pre-order now while u can 💋.”

This isn’t the first time Keoghan has shown his excitement for his girlfriend’s music career. In addition to filming Carpenter, 25, during her Coachella Music and Arts Festival set in April, the actor also starred in her “Please, Please, Please” music video.

“He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” Carpenter told Variety in an interview earlier this month. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted enjoying an outing in Los Angeles. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

While summer is coming to an end, Carpenter’s career remains on fire. In addition to releasing a new album and a sweet smoothie with Erewhon, the “Espresso” singer will kick off the Short N’ Sweet tour in Columbus, Ohio, on September 23.

“I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon💋:’),” she wrote to her fans via Instagram in June.

As for Keoghan, he’s preparing for the release of his next movie, titled Bring Them Down. The film centers around the escalating tensions of two farming families in the west of Ireland and is expected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.