Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan did not make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

A video of the duo at the event appeared to show that the singer, 24, and the actor, 31, arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City together, but they opted to pose separately on the red carpet amid their budding romance.

Carpenter stunned in a color-blocked Oscar de la Renta gown with a black bodice and flowing, baby blue train. She completed the look with platform black heels. Keoghan, for his part, went with a brown velvet Burberry suit that he accessorized with a black top hat. Photos from inside the event showed that the duo reunited inside the museum despite walking the carpet separately.

Carpenter and Keoghan were first linked in December 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. While they have both remained tight-lipped about their romance, he was seen supporting her when she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore in March and when she played Coachella in April. They also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in March, though they posed for photos separately.

Sabrina Carpenter e Barry Keoghan no #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XNkMqe5NrM — Sabrina Carpenter Brasil (@scarpenterbr) May 7, 2024

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

Keoghan and Carpenter met at a Paris fashion event in 2023, with the insider revealing that they “slowly started hanging out and became exclusive this January.”

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” the source added. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

Amid dating rumors with Carpenter, Keoghan played coy about their status while explaining why he did not bring a date to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January. “Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” he told Vanity Fair in February.

“It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about,” he continued. “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”

As for Carpenter, she revealed in March that her dating priorities had recently changed.

“The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love,” she told Cosmopolitan. “So yeah, it’s fun and it’s messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I’m really enjoying the newness of all of it.”

Related: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship Timeline Barry Keoghan seems to be living his best life with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor and “Nonsense” singer sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when the Daily Mail published photos of the duo on an outing in Los Angeles. During her Disney Channel days, Carpenter was in a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry, which came […]

Carpenter noted that many of her romances were the result of “fate” because she does not usually “actively” look for love.

“The one thing I always thought was, ‘Why would I date this person if I didn’t see myself marrying them?’ I just wouldn’t even put energy into it,” she concluded. “But now I have a mentality that there are relationships that are meant to be in your life, even if it’s only for a couple of weeks.”