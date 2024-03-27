Sabrina Carpenter is embracing the current chapter of her love life as her connection with Barry Keoghan continues to grow.

“The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love,” Carpenter, 24, said in an interview with Cosmopolitan published on Wednesday, March 27. “So yeah, it’s fun and it’s messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I’m really enjoying the newness of all of it.”

Carpenter explained that a lot of her romances have come about thanks to “fate,” as she typically doesn’t “actively” look for new relationships. She explained that when she was younger, she didn’t bother building a connection with a person if there wasn’t long-term potential, but now she has a different approach.

“The one thing I always thought was, ‘Why would I date this person if I didn’t see myself marrying them?’ I just wouldn’t even put energy into it,” she said. “But now I have a mentality that there are relationships that are meant to be in your life, even if it’s only for a couple of weeks.”

The singer and Keoghan, 31, first connected in 2023 after meeting at a Paris fashion event. Rumors swirled that the pair were dating later that year after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in December 2023. Two months later, Carpenter and the actor were seen hanging out together at W magazine’s Grammys afterparty.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

Rumors of the couple continued after Keoghan came to see Carpenter perform as the opening act of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore in March.

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” the insider said. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

Days after returning from Singapore, Carpenter and Keoghan attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together and posed a few feet apart from each other on the red carpet.

Despite being seen together, neither Carpenter nor Keoghan have publicly addressed their relationship. Ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes, the Saltburn actor played coy about whether or not Carpenter was going to be his plus-one for the evening.

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch. It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about,” he told Vanity Fair in February. “I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff. By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present.”

He added, “You lose sight of that when you’re on the press tour. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself.”