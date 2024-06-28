Bethenny Frankel isn’t worried about putting dating rules in place for her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, just yet.

“I like that she’s not boy crazy or desperate,” Frankel, 53, exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “But she sees that in me. I’m perfectly happy being alone — I’m an only child, and so is she — and that’s an important thing to learn. She’s doing great, honestly. She’s a good kid.”

Becoming a mother is something Frankel tells Us came “naturally” to her despite having a rocky childhood. “We can say I’m breaking the chain and it’s because of the [upbringing] I had, but I don’t ask for advice on parenting,” she explains. “I had my daughter, clicked in, connected and felt like I knew where I was supposed to be. I’m confident and secure in it, the way that I am in business.”

While the two share a close relationship, Frankel says that Bryn also “lives for her friends and her social life,” adding, “We spend a lot of time together: We [go on] amazing trips, go to great dinners and get dressed cute. It’s good because when she’s with her friends, then I get [me] time. It’s a nice balance.”

Despite sharing many similarities, Frankel tells Us that Bryn is “way more social” than she is. “She’s artistic and creative. She does [beauty] reviews [on social media], but she doesn’t want my help which is really nice,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum shares.

Frankel continues: “She has her own following, and people engage. She knows she’s building a small community, and she’s expressing herself creatively. She’s got a good balance with that too.”

Frankel welcomed Bryn in 2010 with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Following their December 2012 split after two years of marriage, the exes entered a lengthy custody battle, which ended with Frankel receiving full custody of Bryn in 2020. One year later, she and Hoppy, 53, officially finalized their divorce.

Frankel, who was also previously married to Peter Sussman, eventually moved on with film producer Paul Bernon. They were together for six years before Us confirmed last month that they had ended their engagement.

Frankel frequently shares sweet photos of her and Bryn via social media. “Schools out for summer … ready to soak up time together before the Peanut is off to high school,” she captioned a June 14 Instagram slideshow featuring pics from Bryn’s middle school graduation and some of the duo’s “Mommy & Me” dinner dates.

Frankel previously opened up about the challenges of raising a teen. “We’re right ‘be-tween’ childhood and adulthood, where they think they know everything, but your job is to protect them from the world and themselves,” she exclusively told Us in June 2023. “I love parenting!”

Frankel also noted that Bryn had seen some of her past RHONY episodes. “I think she finds it entertaining but really hates it for me,” she joked.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi