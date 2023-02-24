A strong support system. Bruce Willis is surrounded by people who love him amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

The 67-year-old Sixth Sense star’s ex-wife Demi Moore — with whom he shares daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 — revealed the actor’s new diagnosis via Instagram earlier this month on behalf of his entire family. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, previously announced in March 2022 that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“Bruce’s family made this announcement because they wanted to be transparent and share the news with everyone at once,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, referring to the 60-year-old G.I. Joe actress’ recent update.

The insider continued: “Bruce’s strength of character and the love and support that’s around him is second to none. That’s what keeps him going during the looking at what he’s got around him and how much they’re pulling for him – as well as his own incredible willpower, of course.”

Moore — who was married to the Die Hard star from 1987 to 2000 — noted in her post that it was “a relief” to have “a more specific diagnosis.”

Although the St. Elmo’s Fire actress noted that there are currently “no treatments for the disease,” members of Willis’ inner circle are keeping their heads up.

“It’s a step-by-step process and the fight of his life without question. But Bruce and his supporters are more determined and committed than ever to his comfort and well-being – now and long into the future,” the source told Us.

Among the Moonlighting alum’s biggest cheerleaders is Heming, 44, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The model opened up about how Willis’ health struggles had affected her during a May 2022 interview with The Bump.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” the Malta native shared. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health. And it served no one in my family.”

Heming revealed that someone had recently told her “when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” noting that the sentiment “really resonated” with her.

The Dior spokesman also revealed her go-to coping mechanism: exercise.

“It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall,” she explained. “I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”

