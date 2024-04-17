Bethenny Frankel believes having a miscarriage was a sign to end her marriage to Jason Hoppy.
During the Tuesday, April 16 episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 53, reflected on the miscarriage which occurred six weeks into her pregnancy.
“In a constructive way, I said, ‘I’m kind of relieved … because I don’t think this is a healthy or positive relationship,'” Frankel recalled telling Hoppy. “It was like the first step to saying something.”
While she saw the bright side of the pregnancy loss, Hoppy was angry.
“He said to me, ‘You’re a real piece of s–t, you know that?'” she recalled. “He moved out to a hotel downtown for a couple of nights, and it was total relief.”
Frankel married Hoppy, 53, in 2010, the same year their daughter Bryn, 13, was born. The couple separated two years later, and Frankel filed for divorce in January 2013. They had a long court battle, and in 2017, she received an order of protection against Hoppy, who was charged with harassing and stalking Frankel. Four years later, the divorce was finalized in January 2021. (Frankel was previously married to Peter Sussman from 1996-1997.)
During Tuesday’s podcast, Frankel also explained that she had a horrible sex life with Hoppy, saying that he compared their bed to a “block of ice” because she did not want to make love to him.
“I did not want to be intimate,” Frankel explained. “I used to force myself, gag myself through doing it. … It is torture.”
Earlier this month, Frankel reflected on the divorce proceedings, which took eight years to complete.
“I’ve been burned. I have massive trust issues, and I have post-traumatic stress disorder. It was literally the most traumatizing thing I will hopefully ever go through in my life,” she said on the April 11 episode of her podcast.
“I thought I would never survive it. I did not see a way out,” she continued. “It was suffocating. I thought I was gonna be miserable for the rest of my life.”
Frankel described the lengthy divorce as “mental and emotional torture” and during that time, she considered herself a “powerless, tortured” individual.
“I have had every single f–king thing except for physical abuse done to me, and I am an expert on this topic,” she claimed.
After the divorce was finalized in January 2021, Frankel was engaged to Paul Bernon one month later in Florida. During her latest podcast, she said her divorce trauma has taken a heavy toll on her relationship with Bernon, 46.
“It’s why I have not gotten married again, or I’m not sure if I would ever get married again,” she shared.