Getting personal. Fans started getting to know Bethenny Frankel more than a decade ago on The Real Housewives of New York City, but the entrepreneur exclusively revealed to Us Weekly the fun facts that even her biggest fans may not know.

The author, 51, isn’t afraid to share her secrets. She does the same in her new book, Business is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself. In the page-turner, which hit bookshelves on May 17, she writes about her most practical business principles and no-nonsense tactics, which the New York native used to go from Bravo star to full-fledged mogul.

“I am so excited to announce a passion project that has been years in the making,” she shared in December via Instagram when announcing Business Is Personal. “Finally, I get to share with you the key to my success as a non traditional entrepreneur, philanthropist and mother.”

In addition to founding Skinnygirl, hosting her “Just B” podcast and running her Bstrong nonprofit, Frankel also shares daughter Bryn, 12, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“This book includes my triumphs, my failures, my mistakes and small successes, and everything I’ve learned in between,” Frankel promised readers on social media. “I’ve divulged who I am today as an entrepreneur and brand builder as well as a flawed, constantly evolving multitasking mom trying to hold it all together.”

Check out 25 things you don’t know about Frankel below:

1. I’m a good snowboarder.

2. I’m an intense homebody and very insular.

3. I live in pajamas.

4. I’m a bargain shopper, [but] I never go into stores.

5. I’m terrible at doing my hair.

6. I value sleep more than anything besides my child.

7. I’m one of the most organized people you’ll ever meet.

8. I rarely exercise.

9. I stack all of my work so I can have free time to do zero.

10. I’m always getting rid of things.

11. I hate water and am obsessed with beverages.

12. I’m a serious watch collector.

13. I make superb scrambled eggs.

14. I hate wearing makeup.

15. Repetitive music gives me anxiety.

16. I don’t read often.

17. I like true-story TV and movies more than fiction.

18. I have a secret Hermès bag collection.

19. I take food to go.

20. I don’t use a stylist! I pull all of my press and red carpet looks from my closet.

21. I was a natural foods, plant-based chef 20 years ago and ate a raw-food diet long before [people thought] it was possible.

22. I’m an impeccable packer.

23. I don’t have a computer or iPad — except for if [I’m] on a plane to watch a show.

24. I’m very good at affordable yet beautiful home design.

25. I literally created the category of low-calorie cocktails. Plus, I was the first female celebrity to have a cocktail brand and the first to publicly promote alcohol or wine.

