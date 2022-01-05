Bethenny Frankel Says She and Daughter Bryn Are ‘Starting Strong’ in 2022

Looking ahead! Bethenny Frankel is setting intentions for her and 11-year-old daughter Bryn’s new year.

“Peanut and I are starting strong in 2022,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, captioned an Instagram beach photo with the preteen on Tuesday, January 4. “Being a mother has infinitely changed my perspective. I don’t believe in new year’s resolutions, but I do believe in daily and weekly resolutions: to be a better person, parent, philanthropist and partner. I strive for peace and balance in all areas of my life. We certainly won’t achieve perfection, but the journey outweighs the destination.”

The former Bravo personality noted that she is “constantly growing and evolving on [her] own and with those around” her.

The New York native’s social media upload came one month after a court ruling that she no longer has to pay child support while coparenting Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The former Bethenny host was also awarded primary residential custody in December 2021.

The Bethenny Ever After alum, who was awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, noted during the hearing that despite her coparenting schedule with the pharmaceutical sales executive, also 51, their daughter is a “living, breathing thing” who doesn’t “always go” to her dad’s house when required.

“This is not a Bryn issue or an issue that Bryn has with me,” the businessman said in a statement at the time, referencing the anxiety, hyperventilation and hives that Bryn has suffered amid her parents’ conflict. “Therefore, I’m removing myself of this fight for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health. I will not spend the remainder of Bryn’s childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody. Bryn knows I love her, I want her and I will always be available for our time together.”

The former real estate agent was married to Frankel from 2010 to 2012. She moved on with Paul Bernon in 2018, and the film producer, 44, proposed three years later after a brief breakup.

While rumors swirled last month that the former reality star was single after she posted an Instagram photo without her ring, Frankel wrote via Instagram Stories that she doesn’t always rock the jewelry.

“I don’t have to always wear my ring,” the A Place of Yes author explained in December 2021. “Sometimes I don’t feel that it is safe, sometimes my fingers swell or contract but I’m doing me. My opinion is that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship, the commitment and the feelings.”