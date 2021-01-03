Part of their world! Beyoncé gave fans a glimpse at life with her and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy and twins, Rumi and Sir.

The singer, 39, posted a four-minute Instagram video on Friday, January 1, that featured moments from her 2020, from career highs to sweet asides with her family. Rumi, 3, danced to Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” while riding in a golf cart in one clip.

“How do you feel about your summer this year? Did you have a good summer?” the Grammy winner asked her youngest daughter. “What’d you do?”

Elsewhere in the video, the twins modeled with Beyoncé for her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, and Blue Ivy, 8, sang “Brown Skin Girl,” for which she received a Grammy nomination in December.

“2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love,” Beyoncé captioned the post. “As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!”

The former Destiny’s Child member revealed in her December 2020 British Vogue cover story that she has “absolutely changed” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life,” she explained. “I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop.”

Beyoncé noted that her priorities shifted. “I released Lemonade during the Formation world tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back-to-back,” she recalled. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”