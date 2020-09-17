Quarantine cuties! Tina Knowles-Lawson is missing Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What brings about the biggest smile are videos of all of my beautiful grandchildren,” the fashion designer, 66, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 16, while promoting her partnership with And Still I Vote and African Pride. “They are hilarious.”

While apart from Daniel, 15, Blue, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 7, the Texas native has also been watching “videos of babies dancing and doing funny stuff” on social media. “We could really take notes from them,” the Destiny’s Style author gushed to Us. “They are truly free.”

Knowles-Lawson shared a throwback, three-generational photo of herself, Beyoncé, 39, and Blue earlier this month, writing, “Wow I miss them.”

In February, the Miss Tina creator exclusively told Us that she “of course” wants more grandkids in the future.

“Just spending time with them [is the best],” Queen B’s mom said at the time. “They make me laugh and they make me feel good. They love you unconditionally.”

The House of Déreon creator added that she wants to leave a “lasting legacy” for Beyoncé, Solange, 34, and their children, telling Us, “What I want to be remembered by is that I made a difference in life. Nothing else matters as much as that … and I try to teach my children by being an example of that.”

In addition to her parenting duties, Knowles-Lawson also works as a mentor to young kids, which led to her And Still I Vote and African Pride partnership.

“I got involved because I felt a burning need to do something,” the businesswoman explained to Us on Wednesday. “The intercity kids I mentor kept telling me that it does not matter if their family voted or not. I knew I needed to help get the message out that our votes do count.”

With their #TakePrideAndVote Campaign, The Leadership Conference on Civil Rights and Human Rights wants to empower Black communities to vote. Knowles-Lawson’s “Talks With Mama Tina” Instagram Live videos aim to arm young people with the knowledge, tools and influence they need.

With reporting by Carly Sloane