Making an impact. Tina-Knowles Lawson has spent decades trying to mold and shape her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, into compassionate, powerful people. Now, she’s doing the same for her grandchildren.

The costume designer, 66, opened up about her desire to give back to not only her family, but to others less fortunate at the Lena Horne Prize event honoring her youngest daughter, Solange, at the Town Hall Theater in New York City on Friday, February 28.

“Well, what I want to be remembered by is that I made a difference in life,” Knowles-Lawson told Us Weekly exclusively. “Nothing else matters as much as that. I think that’s a lasting legacy, and I try to teach my children by being an example of that.”

The mother of two went on to gush about her grandchildren, Julez, 15, who Solange shares with ex-husband Daniel Smith, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s three kids, Blue Ivy, 8, who became the youngest NAACP Image Award winner earlier this month, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2. Knowles-Lawson revealed that the best part of being a grandmother is the special moments she gets to share with her brood.

“Just spending time with them [is the best part],” she explained. “They make me laugh and they make me feel good. They love you unconditionally.”

So, does Knowles-Lawson want more grandchildren in her future? “Of course I do!” the former hairstylist told Us.

Later that night, Knowles-Lawson gushed about Solange, 33, who was being honored with the Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact for her contributions to the community.

“I’m so proud of my daughter for continuing that legacy,” Knowles-Lawson said during her speech dedicated to her daughter. “Let me tell y’all something about Solange. She came out of the womb knowing exactly who she was. Solange has always been a creative, energetic soul. She was born with her mama’s fiery spirit.”

The former Destiny’s Child stylist went on to discuss Solange’s activism as a child and how her commitment to social justice and representation has grown as an adult. The “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer “organized and participated in countless protest marches to stop police brutality, and even organized the Brooklyn town hall meeting for the Trayvon Martin verdict,” according to mom Knowles-Lawson.

“She is always fighting for the underdog, always organizing, always protesting, always taking care of her friends,” the Houston native continued. “I’m often asked in interviews, what is my proudest moment of Solange’s career. My answer is usually the same. All of the awards and accolades and successes as an entertainer is great, but what I am truly most proud of is the fact that she has remained humble and authentic, never motivated by money or fame, and genuinely a good person. This award gives me the most pride because it shines the light, not on Solange the star, but Solange the human being. The girl with a huge heart and generous spirit, and selfishly, it lets me know that I did my job as a mom.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley.