Keeping Up With the Carters! Tina Knowles-Lawson admitted that she uses Instagram to stay up to date with the ongoings in daughter Beyoncé’s life — and this method extends to her younger daughter, Solange, too.

“We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent,” Knowles-Lawson, 66, told WSJ. Magazine on Monday, February 10. “And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram.”

The fashion designer revealed that scrolling through Instagram is one of the first things she’ll do daily, adding, “Usually I do check it in those first few minutes after I wake up at 6:30 a.m. Just to see, because it’s like the latest news.”

Another thing that Knowles-Lawson does with Beyoncé, in particular, is to loan her eldest child her artwork. “My art pieces are like my children,” she explained. “I just lent some of my art pieces to Beyoncé for her new project that she’s doing, and I’m looking at my walls and it just makes me sad, because I miss seeing all my babies there.”

Knowles-Lawson welcomed Beyoncé, 38, in 1981 and Solange, 33, in 1986 with former husband Mathew Knowles. She has since gone on to marry Richard Lawson in 2015.

While speaking at the two-day Summit21 conference in June 2019, Knowles-Lawson opened up about what it was like to raise her daughters into the megastars they are today. “One thing I’m really happy I did was I gave each of my kids a day,” Knowles-Lawson shared. “As Solange got older, I would spend Wednesdays with her and help with homework and do those types of things and just devote that day to her, and then one day to Bey.”

She continued, “Kids, no matter how much you give them love and attention, it’s never enough. I mean, I’m sure everybody who has kids knows you can take them to [now-closed theme park] AstroWorld to eat, and they’ll still say, ‘Well what else are we going to do?’”

This past August, Knowles-Lawson revealed exclusively to Us Weekly how the “Formation” singer is parenting her daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 2-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, with husband Jay-Z. “No spankings,” she said at the time. “Just really talking to the kids and reasoning with them. I can say, [she] pretty much has my parenting!”