Billie Lourd is beginning to teach her kids about their famous family history.

The American Horror Story star, 31, shared an adorable photo of her 3-year-old son, Kingston, watching Lourd’s late grandmother Debbie Reynolds’ iconic movie musical Singin’ in the Rain. The Monday, March 25, Instagram Story snap featured Kingston staring at a TV during the musical number “All I Do Is Dream of You,” in which Reynolds’ character, Kathy Selden, performs at the afterparty of one of Don Lockwood’s (Gene Kelly) films.

Lourd quietly welcomed Kingston with her then-fiancé, Austen Rydell, in September 2020. Nine months after the couple tied the knot in March 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Jackson.

Singin’ in the Rain kicked off Reynolds’ Star of the Month film marathon on Turner Classic Movies earlier this week. Lourd reposted clips of Reynolds’ classic films, including 1950’s Three Little Words and 1955’s Hit the Deck, shared by TCM via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 27.

Related: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's Relationship Timeline Finding The One. Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell have preferred to keep details about their romance on the down low — but they have still offered glimpses at their road to happily ever after over the years. The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2016 after they were spotted spending time together. Later that year, […]

“Debbie Reynolds month on TCM!!! 💖👑💖,” she wrote alongside the clip of Reynolds and Russ Tamblyn singing and dancing in Hit the Deck.

Lourd is the only child of actress Carrie Fisher, whose parents are Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Reynolds and Eddie, who were married from 1955 to 1959, also shared son Todd Fisher. Reynolds died at the age of 84 one day after Carrie died at age 60 in December 2016.

Lourd opened up about her and Reynolds’ relationship in an interview with TCM earlier this week, revealing that her nickname for the actress was inspired by one of her films. “I called her Abadaba from Two Weeks with Love,” she shared. “She actually wanted me to call her Sparkle Gran. … That was a little too much for me as a baby. So, Abadaba it was.”

When asked which of her grandmother’s films she wishes she could star alongside her in, Lourd replied, “I mean, obviously Singin’ in the Rain. It would be iconic. But also, How the West Was Won. I would love to be on that raft. That looked intense and kind of fun.”

Related: Carrie Fisher's Family Guide: Daughter Billie Lourd, Parents and More A family full of actors. Fans may have known Carrie Fisher for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but the legendary actress wasn’t the only movie star in her family. The late When Harry Met Sally actress was born in 1956 to award-winning actress Debbie Reynolds and actor and singer […]

She went on to reveal that Kingston is “already a Star Wars fan,” joking that she had to “indoctrinate him” into the fandom from a young age, and shared she was “so excited to show her kids Singin’ in the Rain.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I already sing a lot of [Reynolds’] songs to them,” Lourd shared. “I feel so lucky that I have these movies to show my kids. It’s such a gift.”

Lourd has continued to keep her mother and grandmother in her thoughts in the years since their deaths, often posting pictures of herself with the two of them via social media. Last May, she and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill honored Carrie as she received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I feel so lucky that even though [my kids] won’t get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia,” Lourd said in her speech. “And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my mommy, their grand-mommy.”