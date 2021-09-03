Doing it all! AEW star Brandi Rhodes launched a new wine, Whoa Baby!, on Wednesday, September 1, and created the product while pregnant with her first child.

“It was a challenge to create this because I was pregnant when we created this,” the athlete, 38, who welcomed daughter Liberty with husband Cody Rhodes in June, told Us Weekly exclusively. “On the television show that I have coming up, Rhodes to the Top, we actually cover how we did that. How on earth does a pregnant woman make a wine because you can’t taste it! Well, maybe you can, but I am of the school of thought that you don’t. So we had some shenanigans in figuring this all out, but the end result was really, really good now that I’m able to partake and enjoy!”

The rosé, which came from Washington State, is a collaboration between the WWE alum and Nocking Point Wines. Cody, 36, also collaborated with Nocking Points Wine in 2017, creating The American Dream and The American Nightmare wine — both wines that sold out instantaneously.

“My husband has made wine before, which is actually hilarious because he knew nothing about the wine industry until he made a wine,” the WAGS Atlanta alum added. “Now he’s become this big, wine connoisseur. I have been into wine ever since — probably before I was able to be into wine!”

She added, “Coming out of a long journey of pregnancy [and] a long dry spell, it seemed like the perfect time to put a wine together!”

Rhodes to the Top premieres on TNT Wednesday, September 29, at 10 p.m. ET.