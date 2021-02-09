Welcome to the family! Alyssa Bates and John Webster’s fourth child arrived on Tuesday, February 9, Us Weekly confirms.

In August 2020, news broke that the Bringing Up Bates star, 25, was pregnant with baby No. 4. “We’re so excited to add one more little one to our family,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “After having some health scares and wondering if we would be able to have more children, God gave us a little surprise blessing. One we are grateful for daily!”

She added, “We cannot wait to meet our little one arriving in February. Mommy votes girl and daddy votes boy. We will soon see which it will be. Either way we are happy and very thankful! We can’t wait to be a family of SIX!”

The couple included their three daughters — Allie, 5, Lexi, 3, and Zoey, 2 — in their pregnancy photo shoot.

Bates and Webster, 30, wed in May 2014 in Tennessee. Five years after their nuptials, the reality star had surgery for her supraventricular tachycardia, characterized by abnormally fast heartbeats.

“For the past several months, Alyssa has been having some irregular heartbeats and we have been in and out of doctors’ offices and specialist to find the problem,” her husband wrote via Instagram in April 2019. “They found that she had superventricular [sic] tachycardia (SVT) which can be fixed with an EP (electrophysiology) study procedure.”

The UPtv personality’s procedure was “successful,” Webster told his Instagram followers five months later.

“We received the best news at Alyssa’s post-surgery check up,” he explained in September 2019. “There is a small chance of it returning but if it doesn’t return in six months, then it will most likely never come back!! Thank you everyone who has prayed and been so supportive of us! We truly serve a risen King who has cared and provided in every way!”

Alyssa gushed about Webster being by her side at the time, writing via Instagram: “I’m so thankful for John.”

The Bringing Up Bates— A Look Back special airs on UPtv Thursday, February 11, at 9 p.m. ET.