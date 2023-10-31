Bringing Up Bates Erin Bates Welcomes Baby No 6 With Chad Paine

The Bringing Up Bates brood has grown once again after Erin Bates and husband Chad Paine welcomed baby No. 6 on Monday, October 30.

“Welcome to the world, William Gage Paine,” Bates, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, sharing photos of their newborn at the hospital. “You’ve already stolen our hearts!”

She added: “We know God has such big plans for your life and we are so overjoyed that you are part of our family. You are so loved and such an answer to prayer.”

Baby boy William was born at 5:49 a.m. according to the post. “More details soon, but for now you will find us in snuggle mode 👶🏼,” Bates concluded.

In the photos, Bates wore blue glasses and held on tight to her newborn son. Paine, 36, looked over his wife and baby in one picture and smiled widely in a second. Bates’ mother, Kelly Jo Bates, was also by her side shortly after William arrived as was sister Tori Bates.

“Needless to say, we are all on cloud nine over here loving on little William Gage Paine! What a little miracle and answer to prayer he is!” Kelly Jo, 57, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 31. “He was born yesterday, October 30th at 5:49 am weighing 5 lbs 10 oz. It was a smooth labor and delivery with a wonderful staff!”

The matriarch continued: “Little William is doing wonderful, and there’s some anxious kids at the Paine home waiting to meet their new little brother! Thank you to so many who prayed for Erin and William during this pregnancy! We are so very thankful! ❤️.”

William is the sixth child for Erin and her spouse, whom she wed in November 2013. The couple also share daughters Brooklyn Elise, 7, Everly Hope, 5, Holland Grace, 3, and Finley Marie, 21 months, as well as son Charles Steven IV “Carson,” 8.

Both William and Finley’s back-to-back births were miracles for Erin, who was concerned she couldn’t have more children after battling COVID-19 twice and having three surgeries to remove most of her ovaries.

“I basically have one third of an ovary left, but it’s very scarred,” Erin explained exclusively to Us Weekly in February 2021. “So at this point, it’s not in the question at all, which is sad because me and Chad always talked about having at least 10 children, but you never know what God has for the future. Sometimes it’s not like what you plan or how you envision it. So I don’t know what God has for us down the road, but we’re definitely open to many options.”

Erin, for her part, is one of 19 children. She is the third oldest of mom Kelly Jo and dad Gil Bates’ brood.