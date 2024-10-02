Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates is updating fans on her newborn son Harvey’s health scare.

“We want to thank you for praying for little Harvey! 🩵” Katie, 23, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 2. “The love and encouraging messages have meant the world to us! 🥹Thankfully, he was able to come off the oxygen and is now breathing on his own, which is a huge answer to prayer!”

While doctors hope to see further improvements, the UpTV personality added that “they are confident that he has turned the corner and is moving in the right direction!”

“We are incredibly thankful,” Katie wrote to her followers, “and look forward to being together as a family of four soon! 🫶🏻.”

Related: ‘Bringing Up Bates‘: A Comprehensive Guide to the Bates Family Gil Bates and Kelly Jo Bates have 19 children, and for 10 seasons, their lives were documented on Bringing Up Bates. The couple tied the knot in December 1987 and welcomed their first child the following year. By 2012, Kelly had given birth to nine boys and 10 girls, without any multiples in the mix. […]

Katie and her husband, Travis Clark, welcomed their second child on Sunday, September 29. (The couple are also parents to daughter Hailey, 19 months.)

When announcing the arrival of their newborn in a joint Instagram post, Katie and Travis, 22, revealed that doctors had to take baby Harvey “away due to dropping oxygen levels, which was really frightening.”

“I was able to hold Harvey briefly before they took him,” Katie shared on Monday, September 30. “He was then placed on oxygen and given six hours to try to breathe on his own. I must say, Harvey is a fighter, and we are so proud of him! He made some progress, but it wasn’t enough, so he was transferred to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for more specialized treatment. Travis was able to follow the ambulance and be with him, and thankfully, we are starting to see some improvement!”

Katie is the 11th child of Gil Bates and wife Kelly Bates, whose large family, based in Tennessee, was the center of UpTV’s series Bringing Up Bates. The reality show aired from January 2015 to June 2021.

Cameras were not present when Katie married Travis in December 2021. The pair, however, continue to update fans on their milestones through social media.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: Stars Who Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

As Katie and Travis wait to hear more positive updates on their newborn, they are expressing gratitude to fans who have been supporting them virtually.

“Thank you all so much for the prayers and sweet messages!” Katie wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 1. “We’re all here together now and that alone has helped our spirits so much! He’s making a lot of progress and we’re so thankful!

She added, “We are so grateful to Jesus for His protection and for the amazing team of doctors and nurses caring for our little one! 🙏🏼.”