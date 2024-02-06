Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ kids have mixed feelings on sharks.

Brittany, 28, shared a hilarious video via Instagram of daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months, visiting a shark tank on Monday, February 5. In a boomerang video, Sterling could be seen squirming from her mom’s arms as a shark swam by them in the aquarium. She had a scared look on her face while Brittany smiled for the camera.

In the next snap, the mother-daughter-duo crouched on the ground to take a closer look at the sharks. “We warmed up to the sharks eventually 😂,” she captioned the post. “Hi sharky,” Sterling said to the animal.

Bronze, meanwhile, was brave around the sharks. “This boy had the best time 😍,” Brittany captioned a snap of her and her son posing in front of the tank.

Although Patrick, 28, was not present at the aquarium, he often shares adorable moments with his kids. From posing together in Skims campaigns to giving them kisses on the sidelines of Kansas City Chiefs games, he loves being a dad.

Patrick previously opened up about the “different perspective” he gained after becoming a father while speaking with Good Morning America in February 2023.

“You enjoy every day so much more,” he gushed, adding, “Having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments.”

The quarterback is currently getting ready to face off against the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Patrick shared his hopes to win the game during a Monday press conference. “To be able to win back-to-back Super Bowls is special,” he said while reminiscing on the team’s 2023 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. “There’s only a small group of teams that have been able to do that. So for us, it’s just to prove that we can do it. I think we got the guys to do it.”

Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 during a romantic Hawaii ceremony. The pair met in high school and started dating when Patrick was in his sophomore year. Brittany, meanwhile, was a junior. Patrick got on one knee and popped the question in August 2020 in a private suite in the Chiefs’ home field, Arrowhead Stadium. Ahead of their wedding, Brittany gave birth to Sterling in February 2021. The couple later welcomed Bronze in November 2022.