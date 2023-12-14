Brittany Mahomes’ kids, Bronze and Sterling, recently accompanied her to work — and the result was exactly as cute as expected.

“Bring your kids to work day 🥹🤍,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13, sharing a video of herself playing on a cream-colored sofa with her 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. In the adorable video, the trio were surrounded by a camera crew while filming a project.

Mahomes poked Sterling’s belly as she giggled, with Bronze eventually joining in on the fun. “I got your belly button!” Mahomes playfully exclaimed in the behind-the-scenes clip.

While her husband, Patrick Mahomes, is in the midst of the NFL season as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brittany maintains a busy schedule of her own as a personal trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team. She didn’t give additional details about what she was filming in her social media upload.

Brittany and Patrick, 28, welcomed Sterling in February 2021, six months after getting engaged. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022 and welcomed Bronze later that year.

For their son’s birthday last month, the couple transformed their gym into a football field. “Bronze’s First Down” party featured extravagant football-themed balloons and a bounce house. Patrick proudly posed with his son, who wore a onesie that read “Most Valuable Patrick.” (Bronze’s full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.)

Shortly after his son’s arrival, Patrick shed light on how he and Brittany settled on Bronze as a nickname.

“My brother, Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick explained to TMZ in November 2022. “So, we went with that.”

Patrick continued: “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Bronze and Sterling are already getting used to being in front of cameras. Last month, the family of four starred in their own Skims holiday campaign, donning pajamas in an adorable photo shoot for Kim Kardashian’s brand.

“We loved shooting for Skims as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany shared in a press release. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. Skims will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and behind.”