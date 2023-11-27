Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrated son Bronze’s first birthday with a fitting football theme.

The couple transformed their gym into a football field for their son’s big day, with Brittany, 28, posting footage of the celebration via her Instagram Story.

The festive space featured balloon decorations — with footballs and helmet shaped plates, of course.

In another video, Brittany gave a closer look of the “Bronze’s First Down” gathering, which included a “MVP” high chair.

The celebration also included a bounce house that was well loved by the pair’s 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, who was all smiles as she adorably jumped up and down.

“Sterling’s birthday or Bronze?” Brittany wrote over a video clip of Sterling climbing an inflatable ladder inside the bouncy house.

Brittany also shared a picture of Bronze in a onesie with a football and the words “1st Down” written on the back.

In another snap, Patrick, 28, was all smiles as he held his son and proudly displayed the front of his onesie, which read “Most Valuable Patrick.” (The father-son duo legally share the same moniker.)

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife welcomed Bronze in November 2022, announcing the news via an Instagram photo of the infant’s feet. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” Patrick wrote at the time.

After Bronze was born, the couple shared that they wanted to give their son a nickname, and settled on Bronze.

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick explained at the time. “So, we went with that.”

Patrick continued: “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Patrick and Brittany had previously welcomed Sterling in February 2021. “Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21,” Patrick wrote via Instagram, showing a picture of the newborn’s hand with theirs. Brittany, for her part, wore a necklace with their daughter’s name, and added that the baby girl weighed 6 lbs 11 oz.

More than one year later, the two tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022. Patrick and Brittany, who began dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after his Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year.

The couple have previously opened up about spending time together — and with their little ones — during Patrick’s off season.

“We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said in August at the ESPYs. “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home,” Patrick quipped.