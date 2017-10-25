Match made in diapers! Brooklyn Decker told Us Weekly that she already has her sights set on a potential wife for her 2-year-old son, Hank: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s little girl, Luna. Watch the video above!

Decker’s son, whom she shares with husband Andy Roddick, has already had play dates with the18-month-old while the model is already thinking about next steps, she better act fast.

“It is my dream that he marries her, Decker, 30, told Us. “A lot of their friends want their children to marry Luna. I think she’s promised to several people. I gotta get Hank in there.”

She added, “That child is so darling. People are fighting over her.”

Decker, who partnered with Clearblue to help launch a new ovulation product, may have to put her toddler’s marriage plans on hold, as she is gearing up for baby No. 2. Decker and her former tennis pro husband, 35, are expecting a baby girl, something Roddick let slip during a speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in July.

“I was shocked,” the Frank and Gracie actress revealed Us. “I did not know that he was going to announce our pregnancy in a speech publicly. I think he just got overwhelmed by the moment and he just blurted it out that we were not only pregnant, but having a daughter.”

She added, “Our close friends and family knew, but not everyone in our lives knew and they are reaching out like,‘What, you’re pregnant?’”

