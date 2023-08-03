He’s here! Brooks Koepka and wife Jena Sims have welcomed their first child together.

“Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing who’s boss,” Sims, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 3, over a Boomerang of the newborn kicking his feet.

Koepka, for his part, shared a photo of him and Sims cuddling Crew in the NICU. “I love my Crew,” he quipped via Instagram.

After three hours of labor, Crew was born via C-section. (The procedure “was not my first choice but it was the only way to get him here safely,” Sims explained.)

Sims revealed that their son “is going to be in the NICU a little longer,” telling fans to “refrain from asking” how long since they don’t know themselves.

“Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one,” Sims penned. “It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done. We’ve been visiting him as much as possible and know he’s in the absolute best care.”

She also lauded Koepka, 33, calling him an “amazing father and partner.”

“I seriously have never seen or felt so much love and felt more like a team than I have with Brooks throughout all of this,” she gushed. “Couldn’t have done it without him.”

Sims and Koepka wed in June 2022, one month after announcing they were expecting.

Weeks before she gave birth, Sims exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she was body-shamed by trolls while pregnant.

“I didn’t start showing until I was about six months because I am just a naturally thin person,” she told Us at the time. “There are so many times that I would just tell people I’m expecting and they’re like, ‘Where’s that baby? No, you’re not,’ [and it felt] like I had to prove something, and that’s, almost like a form of body-shaming.”

She continued: “Your expectation of how my pregnancy should look or how I’m supposed to carry is not my responsibility. … Because my husband is already in, like, such a public spotlight, we are under a microscope.”