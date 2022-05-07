Golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims’ Relationship Timeline

Love on the course! Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims are set to wed one year after the golfer got down on one knee.

The twosome first crossed paths at the 2015 Masters, but things weren’t romantic between the pair right away. After they started to date, their relationship became public knowledge when announcer Joe Buck misidentified Sims as Koepka’s ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards when the pro won the U.S. Open in 2017.

“My phone LIT up,” Sims recalled of the viral moment to Golf Digest in 2019. “It was half like, ‘Congratulations to Brooks!’ And the other half were, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ And I was like, of course I did. It was immediate. I was like, It’s OK, life continues. We’re just fine. It was an honest mistake.”

The couple then jetted off to Las Vegas to celebrate the win.

“For five days, we kinda escaped it. We were in our own little world in Vegas celebrating. So we didn’t really have to experience what the media blew it up to be,” she continued. “We were by the pool and the casino just hanging out, no worries about that at all. And Brooks ended up meeting Joe Buck. They’re totally cool.”

Sims continued to be by Koepka’s side when he won the U.S. Open again in 2018 and when he won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s so fun. I’m pretty lucky that my actual job isn’t a 9 to 5, so it really gives me flexibility to go out and watch Brooks,” the actress gushed to Golf Digest. “I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented. It’s so much fun to watch him. He’ll say to me all the time: ‘It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play.’ And I’m like, no way. I actually really enjoy it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a huge golfer. So I really enjoy watching him and being around there. Everyone’s so nice.”

The duo had been together for more than five years when Koepka proposed.

“Forever is no joke 💕,” she gushed via Instagram in April 2021 alongside snaps from the Jupiter, Florida, proposal.

The Pageant of Hope founder added via Instagram Stories that she was “surprised” when the athlete popped the question.

“I knew it was coming, just not on that day at that exact moment,” she explained.

Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship: