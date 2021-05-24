Phil Mickelson Makes History With His 2021 PGA Championship Win

Man of the hour! Phil Mickelson made history with his 2021 PGA Championship win on Sunday, May 23.

The 50-year-old athlete is now the oldest major winner ever after taking home the trophy at the 103rd PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Mickelson beat Brooks Koepka, who has won the last two out of three PGA Championships, in a dramatic finish on Sunday, which caused fans to storm the green in celebration.

Mickelson amongst the madness. 😳 A dart from the wild gallery at Kiawah.#PGAChamppic.twitter.com/ZDXCZ7IAfc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021

“This is just an incredible feeling,” Mickelson said afterward via the Wall Street Journal. “I just believed that it was possible.”

The golfer then described the mob scene that rushed the golf course following his win, saying it was “slightly unnerving, but exceptionally awesome.”

Fellow athletes and sports enthusiasts took to Twitter on Sunday to share in the excitement of the monumental moment as well, including football players, golfers and musicians.

“Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age,” Tiger Woods wrote via Twitter. “Congrats!!!!!!!”

Olympic curler Ben Hebert congratulated the legendary golfer, writing, “Sports have the best storylines! This win is an all timer … @PhilMickelson is the man.”

Niall Horan gushed about the golfer’s big win as well, tweeting, “That’s why I adore the game of golf. Any sports fan loves @PhilMickelson.”

The former One Direction singer, 27, added: “The game is full of young athletes and it was amazing to see a veteran of the game pull off a historic win.”

Pittsburgh Steelers player T.J. Watt couldn’t get enough of the moment, tweeting, “Absolute madness! What a scene!! Great day to be a lefty,” referencing Mickelson’s nickname “Lefty.”

Fellow sports legend Tom Brady — who is the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl — praised Mickelson’s achievement via his Instagram Story. “Amazing. Congrats @philmickelson!! The thrill of victory and inspiring for all of us,” he captioned a screenshot of the celebratory scene on Sunday.

Mickelson last won the PGA Championship in 2005. His win on Sunday bumped Julius Boros as the oldest major winner. Boros won the coveted title at the age of 48 in 1968.

The California native is now a six-time major winner after taking home three Masters wins in 2004, 2006 and 2010, winning the 2013 Open Championship and earning the silver cup at 2005’s PGA Championship.