Looking to fill that sports-shaped void in your heart? Look no further. Netflix has dozens of movies and TV shows all about baseball, basketball, football and more.

For football fans, Oliver Stone‘s Any Given Sunday is a must. Al Pacino stars as a football coach looking for a win after a year of losses and an aging quarterback (played by Dennis Quaid). Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx and James Woods also star.

If you’re a pigskin fan but looking for a longer commitment, the first two seasons of The CW’s All American are now available to stream. Loosely inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, the teen drama follows a player who grew up in Crenshaw but is recruited to play for a Beverly Hills high school and must balance two very different lifestyles.

Searching for something lighter? Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy and Michael Jordan’s Space Jam are comedies that can also fill that athlete inside missing NBA or NCAA during the drought. Plus, a sequel to the 1996 basketball movie is on its way, starring LeBron James, directed by Black Panther boss Ryan Coogler.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger,” James, 35, said in September 2018. “I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

If you’re looking for true stories, check out 2014’s documentary Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story. It follows cyclist Lance Armstrong‘s major rise — to winning seven Tour de France races in a row — and his shocking fall when, in 2013, he admitted that he had used performance-enhancing drugs and had been lying about it for years.

